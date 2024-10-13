Durga Puja to end with immersion of idols today

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community and a few small ethnic groups, will end on Sunday with immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in water bodies across the country amid festivity.

The idols of Goddess Durga and her offspring – Ganesha, Karitik, Laxmi and Saraswati – will be immersed in the evening.

Amid tight security, idols from Puja Mandaps in the city and its outskirts will be immersed in the Buriganga and the Turag rivers.

Marking Bijaya Dashami, a colorful procession will be brought out from the Dhakeshwari National Temple before immersion of idols, which will parade different streets of the capital and then end at Sadarghat.

The five-day annual celebration started with unveiling of the face of the Goddess and ‘Kalparambho’ on Maha Shasthi on Wednesday, 9 October, at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor.

Earlier, the incarnation ‘Bodhon’ of the Goddess Durga happened ahead of the puja on the day of Maha Panchami on Tuesday, 8 October.