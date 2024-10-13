President calls for all faiths’ unified work to advance country

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday called on everyone irrespective of their religion and caste to work together to take the country forward.

“Everyone irrespective of religions and castes should work together to advance the country forward”, he said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja and Bijaya Dashami at Bangabhaban in the capital.

The president said, “The basic message of all religions is the welfare of the people. We are all Bangladeshis. All are here interrelated. There is no room for majority or minority here. All are one and belong to the same entity.”

He said religious values should be utilised for the welfare of the country and its people.

The non-communal spirit, mutual unity, amity and harmony existing in the culture of Bangladesh will contribute effectively to building a beautiful future and modern country, he said.

“Humanity now is troubled by the war-torn situation all over the world. The Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East news have deeply affected the economy of Bangladesh along with the entire global economy. Besides, the people of the flood-affected areas of Bangladesh are living inhumane lives,” he noted.

With a great vow of philanthropic activities, President Shahabuddin called upon the countrymen to stand by the helpless people of the country.

He said, “There is no alternative to absolute tolerance, mutual trust and cooperation to make Bangladesh a developed, prosperous and non-discriminatory country in the changed circumstances.”

Mentioning that the independence of Bangladesh was achieved through a bloody Liberation War in 1971, the President said, “People of all religions of Bangladesh will celebrate their religious ceremonies with due dignity and a joyous atmosphere – this is the expectation of all.”

On the occasion of Durga Puja, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Hindu Community, the President greeted the people of the Hindu Community.

He said, “Bengali traditions and culture are mixed with Durga Puja, which is not only a religious festival but also a social festival. The collective participation of all has made this festival universal.”

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, a unique feature of our culture, the President said, adding that existing harmony and mutual amity in the society must be maintained to accelerate national progress and prosperity.

Mohammed Shahabuddin said the pledge of this year’s Bijaya Doshomi celebration is to build a progressive and peaceful social system for the new generation in line with mutual sympathy, harmony and human values.

Later, the President exchanged greetings with all the guests at the Durbar Hall in Dhaka.

President’s wife Dr Rebeka Sultana, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, members of the diplomatic mission, Hindu religious Guru and also Ramakrishna Math as well as Ramakrishna Mission Principal Srimat Swami Purnatmananda Maharaj, Secretary of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Dr. Krishnendu Kumar Pal, Deputy Director Prashanto Kumar Biswas, President of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad Basudrb Dhar, General Secretary Santosh Sharma and President of Mohanagar Sarbajonin Puja Committee Jayanta Kumar Deb and General Secretary Dr. Tapas Kumar Pal participated in the event.

President Office’s senior secretary Dr Nasimul Ghani, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury and Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin were present there.

.