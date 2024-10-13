Trial of Sheikh Hasina: ICT judges to be appointed this week

International Crimes Tribunal’s chief prosecutor Advocate Tajul Islam has said judges will be appointed to the tribunal this week to try the mass murders happened in July centering the quota reform movement.

He disclosed it to reporters on Sunday (October 13). Though it was a holiday, members of the International Crimes Tribunal held a meeting at its office at Dhanmondi in the capital.

It is learnt that secrecy is being maintained strictly so that none can leave the country anymore.

Advocate Tajul Islam said arrest warrants will be sought against the accused of July mass murders once the judges are appointed to the tribunal this week. Besides, travel ban will be sought so that the accused cannot leave the country.

He said cooperation from the Interpol will be sought to bring the fugitives including Sheikh Hasina back to the country from abroad.

It may be mentioned that more than 60 complaints related to enforced diappearances, killings and mass murders have been submitted to the International Crimes Tribunal against Sheikh Hasina, leaders of Awami League and 14-Party Alliance, and former high officials of law enforcing agencies.

Though the appointments to the investigation agency and prosecution team have already been completed, appointement of judges is yet to be completed.

On Thursday (October 10), Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said judges will sit in the tribunals this week and start the trial process.