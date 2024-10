UK BNP President and Advisor to Chairperson MA Malik has returned to the country after 19 long years. He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday (October 13) around 12:30 PM on SV-808 flight.

BNP leaders and activists flocked to the airport entrance and VIP corner to welcome him. Later, Abdul Malik came down from the plane and came to the reception after the ceremony.