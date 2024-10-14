BNP slams govt for failure to arrest AL cadres involved in student shootings

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has expressed grave concerns over the government’s failure to arrest the ‘cadres’ of the Awami League and its associate bodies, who were involved in shooting students during protests against Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

“Why have the Chhatra League and Jubo League cadres and activists, who shot at students, still not been arrested?” he questioned the interim government on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave, the BNP leader said it is incomprehensible why the government is unable to track down those responsible for the deaths of Abu Sayed, Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and many other innocent students.

The BNP leader warned that if the culprits involved in the mass killings during the student-led uprising are not brought to justice, they may resort to even more destructive acts of sabotage.

Rizvi, accompanied by MA Malek, the President of the UK chapter of the BNP, who returned home after a long time, visited Zia’s grave and placed a wreath there, paying homage to the BNP founder.

They also offered Fathea and a munajat seeking the salvation of Zia’s departed soul.

Rizvi noted that many influential Awami League leaders crossed into India after the mass uprising without facing any challenges or barriers at the border.

“India did not check their passports. They didn’t even need visas. But the ordinary people of Bangladesh need passports and visas when they go to India,” he observed.

The BNP leader recalled that BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed was illegally dropped by the RAB and Police on India territory after making him disappear for nearly two months. “He (Salahuddin) had to face the case there and had to go to jail.”

He questioned whether India, as a close neighbour and a democratic nation, sees Bangladesh through a biased lens. “They ignore the people of Bangladesh and its independence and sovereignty, choosing instead to accept the world’s most repressive and murderous politician, Sheikh Hasina, as a guest.”

Rizvi said the celebration of the Hindu Community’s largest religious festival Durga Puja ended smoothly in such a beautiful calm manner as the government was sincere and democratic parties, especially BNP, guarded the puja mandaps day and night.

“But the Indian media was spreading false propaganda in various forms, though to no avail. Bangladesh has been an exceptionally peaceful country with a long history of communal harmony. It’s only Sheikh Hasina who has tarnished the nation’s image by repeatedly attacking temples through her agents,” he alleged.

The BNP leader said Indian policymakers often echo the rhetoric of the Awami League, giving an impression that they do not need the friendship of the people of Bangladesh. “They rely on the friendship of Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader to maintain their dominance over Bangladesh. Now let the people of India see how the people of Bangladesh peace-loving democracy are.

MA Malek, the President of the UK BNP and advisor to the party chairperson, returned home on Sunday after long 19 years.