Former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Awami League presidium member and former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque.

He was arrested from the Eskaton area of the capital Monday evening, DB police said.

Confirming the arrest, DB police additional commissioner Rezaul Karim said there were several cases against him. It has not yet been decided in which case the arrest will be shown, the DB official said.

Many of the Awami League ministers and MPs of the previous government went into hiding following the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August in the face of mass uprising of the students and people.