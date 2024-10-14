Mirpur-10 metro station reopens Tuesday

The Mirpur-10 metro rail station will reopen on Tuesday (October 15).

Mohammad Abdur Rauf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), made the announcement during a press conference at the DMTCL office at Uttara on Monday.

He also noted that the headway between trains on Fridays will be reduced to 10 minutes starting October 18.

Earlier, on July 19, a group of unidentified individuals went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations amid the complete shutdown programme of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

They vandalised everything, including the ticket vending machine and passenger entry punch machine at the stations, which forced them to keep the two stations closed for 37 days.

The metro rail operations resumed on August 25, but the two stations remained closed.

On September 20, Kazipara metro rail station resumed operations. However, the interim government repaired the Kazipara station in just two months at a cost of only Tk 20.5 lakh initially.