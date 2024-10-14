Rizwana urges manufacturers to produce sustainable electronic goods

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan Monday urged manufacturers to adopt responsible practices to produce sustainable electronic goods.

She also asked consumers not to leave the use of items prematurely due to fleeting trends.

The adviser stressed the importance of proper e-waste management as the government is committed to implementing the E-Waste Rules 2021.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Formal E-Waste Management,” held at Hotel Westin on the International E-Waste Day, Rizwana called for active participation from relevant stakeholders, BSS reports.

She encouraged individuals and organisations to support the ministry by providing suggestions for the effective implementation of e-waste management policies.

The adviser emphasised reducing waste as a primary solution, advocating for the promotion and regulation of the recycling industry.

She highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive nationwide e-waste management system involving government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and commoners.

The informal handling of hazardous materials, she warned, poses significant environmental and health risks.

Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), was present as a special guest, while Sumon Ahmed Sabir, Chairperson of WEEE Society-Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.

Dr. Md. Shahinoor Islam of BUET presented a keynote paper titled “e-Waste Contains both Hazardous and Valuable Materials: Stakeholders’ Role in Transforming These into Circular Economy.”

The seminar gathered policymakers, environmental experts, and industry leaders to discuss challenges and solutions for managing e-waste in Bangladesh, emphasising the risk of informal recycling practices like open burning, which contribute to pollution and health hazards.