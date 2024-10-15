2 bodies recovered in Moulvibazar

Police have recovered the bodies of two individuals, including a woman, from separate locations in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar distruct on Tuesday.

Among the deceased, one was identified as Abul Khayer, 30, son of Ansar Ali and a resident of Muslimbagh area. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. His body was discovered in Kalighat tea garden in the upazila.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35, was found in Doluchhora area.

According to locals and police, workers at the Kalighat tea garden found Abul Khayer’s blood stained body in a section of the garden while starting their work in the morning. They immediately informed the police, who recovered the body. The body bore multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons.

In another incident, a person, who was collecting firewood in the buffer zone of Lawachara National Park in Doluchhora, noticed a strong stench and came across the woman’s decomposing body. Police were alerted and retrieved the body.

Sreemangal Police Station officer-in-charge Aminul Islam said, “We have recovered two separate bodies from Kalighat tea garden and Doluchhora.”

“The woman’s body is severely decomposed and we suspect it was dumped here two days ago. Her identity is yet to be determined and her face is unrecognizable. Meanwhile, the man’s body seems to have been dumped last night. Both bodies have been sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Further investigations will reveal the cause of death, and cases are being prepared,” added the OC.