Traditional Palm pitha in jackfruit leaves

Ingredients:

v Thick palm juice-1.5cup

v Rice powder-5cup

v Sugar-1cup

v Coconut-1cup

v Liquid milk- 1/2 cup

v Baking powder- 1/2 tsp

v Salt-1/2 tsp

v Jackfruit leaves for making pitha

v and Toothpick.

Method:

Extract the juice from the palm. Mix rice powder in it and cover it for a few hours.

Now mix all the remaining ingredients.

Clean and wash the jackfruit leaves and make a corner like a cup and stick it with a toothpick or a wooden stick.

Spread coconut on top with palm mixture and keep covered in steamer for 20-25minutes.

Place a straw or towel over the steamer (perforated vessel) or the corners of the bowl so that the corners are straight.

After the specified time, take it down and.