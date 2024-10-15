Traditional Palm pitha in jackfruit leaves

Ingredients:
v Thick palm juice-1.5cup
v Rice powder-5cup
v Sugar-1cup
v Coconut-1cup
v Liquid milk- 1/2 cup
v Baking powder- 1/2 tsp
v Salt-1/2 tsp
v Jackfruit leaves for making pitha
v and Toothpick.
Method:
Extract the juice from the palm. Mix rice powder in it and cover it for a few hours.
Now mix all the remaining ingredients.
Clean and wash the jackfruit leaves and make a corner like a cup and stick it with a toothpick or a wooden stick.
Spread coconut on top with palm mixture and keep covered in steamer for 20-25minutes.
Place a straw or towel over the steamer (perforated vessel) or the corners of the bowl so that the corners are straight.
After the specified time, take it down and.