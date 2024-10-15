UK considering EU-style common charging cable

The UK government is considering whether to require all new electronic devices to use the same type of charging cable.

call for evidence launched in October is asking for views on the benefits of using a particular charging cable – such as USB-C, which is used by many modern devices.

It comes after the European Union passed a law on a common charging cable in 2022, which firms must adopt by December.

UK government said at the time it was not considering similar rules.

The EU’s law aims to cut electronic waste by requiring small to medium electronic device manufacturers to use USB-C chargers.

Apple criticised the decision, but ultimately ditched its proprietary lightning charging cables for iPhones in 2023.

Electronic goods, from mobile phones to e-readers and headphones, still vary in their charging port and cable requirements.

Following the EU’s law, many devices now use USB-C charging cables, although some still require other cables such as micro-USB.

Apple introduced its own proprietary lightning connectors with the iPhone 5 in 2012.

after more than a decade of use it was phased out and replaced with USB-C ports in more recent versions of its gadgets, starting with the iPhone 15 last September.

Consumer groups have frequently pointed to the amount of different cables needed and discarded based on the varying options for connectors on devices as a source of e-waste.

Materials Focus, a charity encouraging the reuse and recycling of electricals, has been encouraging people to recycle old cables to meet growing demand for their copper contents.

Research by its Recycle Your Electricals campaign suggested the UK had more than 600 million unused or discarded cables.

However, some have previously warned that the EU’s directive will lead to a rise in discarded lightning cables in years to come.