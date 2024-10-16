CA visits graffiti drawn by young revolutionaries at DU

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today visited Dhaka University campus here to see the graffiti drawn by young revolutionaries during the student-led mass uprising in July and August.

During the visit, Law Adviser Prof Dr Asif Nazul, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam accompanied the Chief Adviser.

Dhaka became the Graffiti Capital of the world after young painters turned its walls into powerful canvases. They have written different slogans and rhymes to deliver powerful messages.

The messages reflect the spirit of the revolution and the aspirations of the people to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh.

The graffiti depicted emotions, hope and aspirations of the students and youths who participated in the protests against the fascist Sheikh Hasina regime defying brute forces.

The young painters did not have the money to buy paint and brushes to draw graffiti but commoners came forward to support them.