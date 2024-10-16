Ex-DG of postal department arrested

Former Director General (DG) of Postal Department Sudhanshu Shekhar Bhadra was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday night.

Md Akhtarul Islam, public relations officer of the ACC, confirmed the arrest, saying that ACC deputy assistant director Nazir Akanda, in association with detectives, made the arrest.

A process to produce him before a Dhaka court was underway, he added.

Earlier on August 20, the ACC filed a case against him.

According to the case statement, an agreement was signed with the state-owned Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) to purchase 500 HPE ML-30 servers and other electronic goods, including UPS, under the ‘Post-e-Center’ project of the postal department.

The government money has been misused violating Section 23 of the Public Finance and Budget Management Act, 2009 by purchasing servers and UPS for the allocated Tk 15 crore 11 lakh 42 thousand of the agreement, it reads.