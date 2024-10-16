Former DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam arrested

Former mayor of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam has been arrested by police.

He was arrested from the DOHS area at Mohakhali in the capital on Wednesday evening.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed about his arrest on Wednesday (October 16) night.

The police official said Atiqul Islam was arrested from Mohakhali DOHS area at 6:30pm. There are three murder cases filed against him with the city’s Mohammadpur Police Station. He will be shown arrested in these cases.

Atiqul Islam was the mayor of the DNCC with the post of a cabinet minister. The interim government removed 12 city corporation mayor including Atiqul Islam through an order on August 19 last.

Business leader Atiqul Islam was elected as mayor as a candidate of Awami League for the first time contesting the by-election of of the DNCC held on February 28, 2019. He was elected as mayor again in the DNCC election held on February 1, 2020. Before it, he served as the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) during the 2013-14 term.

The Sheikh Hasina government was ousted in the mass uprising of student-people on August 5 last. Hundreds of cases were filed for killing many students and people exerting excessive force and indiscriminate firing. Awami League president and leaders and workers of the party made accused in these cases. Former ministers, MPs, mayors, advisers and leaders and workers of Awami League have already been arrested in connection with those cases. Many have also fled abroad.