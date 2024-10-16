HC orders to conclude Sagar-Runi murder probe by 6-month

The High Court has ordered to conclude within six months the long-pending investigation in Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi murder case.

An HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the order on Wednesday after releasing a full-fledged verdict on the formation of a six member high-powered task force to probe the double murders.

On September 30, the HC ordered the formation of the task force to probe the case that remained unsolved for 12 years. The copy of that order has been published recently.

The court also directed the Home Ministry to execute the decision after removing the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the investigation and to form the task force with experienced investigation officials of the different force.

Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were murdered as their flat at West Rayer Bazar on February 11, 2012.

Following the incident, Runi’s brother Naosher Alam Roman filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.