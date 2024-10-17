Eight more die of dengue; 1,100 hospitalised

Eight more dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito- borne disease to 234.

Besides, a total of 1,100 people were admitted to hospitals across the country with the viral fever during the period, according to the daily update of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deceased, four deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation, two Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), one in Dhaka division (Out of city corporation) and one in Chattogram division. .

Of the new patients, 242 were admitted in hospital under DNCC while 160 were hospitalised in DSCC and 184 in Dhaka division (Out of city corporation), 148 in Chittagong division, 143 in Khulna division.

A total of 47,050 dengue cases have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January 1, 2024.

Of them 1,001 patients were released from hospitals in 24 hours while 43,024 were released from January 1 to October 17.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.