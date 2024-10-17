Govt approves 26 public holidays for 2025

The interim government has approval the proposed list of 26 public holidays in 2025, with a combination of national days, religious festivals, and executive orders.

However, nine holidays coincided with weekends (Fridays and Saturdays), so the total number of days off for workers is only 17. Of the total holidays, there will be 12 general holidays while 14 other holidays by the executive order of the government.

The list of holidays was approved at the Advisory Council meeting held with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair at his office on Thursday, said a press release of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

In 2025, the number of holiday has been increased by four days compared to the previous year.

There were 22 public holidays in 2024. Two of them fell on Friday and Saturday.

The subjects that included in the list of approved holidays are:

— 12 general holidays have been approved on the occasion of national days and important religious occasions of various communities, of which five weekends — three Fridays and two Saturdays.

— 14 official holidays have been given by executive order on the occasion of Bengali New Year and various important religious festivals. Out of which four are weekends –two Fridays and two Saturdays.

— Employees of the republic on the occasion of religious would enjoy of optional leave not more than three days on the basis on particulars of religious occasions.

— Two days optional leave on the occasion of celebration of major social festival ‘Baisabi’ or similar social festival for the employees belonging to different ethnic minority groups working in and outside the Chattogram Hill Tracts area. One of these holidays falls on a weekend–one Saturday.