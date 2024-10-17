Motorcyclist killed in Habiganj road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and three others were injured as the motorcycle plunged into a roadside ditch at Madhobpur upazila in Habiganj on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sourov Mias, 18, a resident of Kalikapur village in upazila.

Sourov lost control over the steering after hitting a pedestrian and eventually plunged into a roadside ditch in Hadia area at around 9pm, leaving him critically injured, said Mahmudur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station.

He was taken to Madhobpur upazila health complex where on duty doctor declared him dead.

The injured pedestrian was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.