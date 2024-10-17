National Youth Archery begins Friday

The 6th National Youth Archery Championship begins Friday at training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Togi.

Bangladesh Archery Federation acting president Mohammad Hasan will inaugurate the championship organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation and sponsored by the City Group.

Different district sports associations, service associations, institutions and club archery teams across the country will take part in the three-day event.

The championship will be held in under-21, U-18 and U-15 categories in recurve and compound division including singles, doubles and mixed event in men’s and women’s section.