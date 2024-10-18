Estonia keen to collaborate with Bangladesh in ICT sector

Estonia has expressed keen interest in collaborating with Bangladesh in the ICT sector, particularly in e-governance and cyber security, reports BSS.

It was revealed when newly-appointed non-resident Ambassador of Estonia to Bangladesh Marje Luup paid a maiden courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the possibilities of arranging student exchange programmes in the Information Technology Sector.

Foreign Adviser congratulated Luup for her appointment as the Ambassador of Estonia to Bangladesh, and apprised her of the vision and ongoing reform initiatives taken by the Interim government of Bangladesh.

Both the Adviser and the Ambassador exchanged views on Bangladesh-Estonia bilateral relations and expressed willingness to deepen the existing bilateral cooperation further.