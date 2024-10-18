Next election “realistically possible” by 2025: Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the next national election could be arranged by the next year – 2025 – after completing the pre-election preparations including formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

“I think realistically, holdind the election can be possible by the next year. There are many factors. This is a preliminary assumption to me,” he said.

The law adviser made remarks when Daily Manabzamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury wanted to know about the election timing during a programme titled “Ajker Patrika” hosted by Channel I late Thursday night, reports UNB.

Dr Asif said a search committee will be formed soon to help form the new Election Commission.

The new EC will then prepare a flawless voters’ list and then election will be held, he said.

Extradition & Good Faith Provision

Responding to a question on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, the law adviser said there is an extradition treaty with India and Hasina should be returned to Bangladesh if India obeys by the treaty.

He said it will be protested strongly from the Bangladesh side if India tries to talk about a provision that it was not done in “good faith.”

Asif said they will have many legal arrangements. “India is certainly bound to return Hasina (to Bangladesh) if India honestly interprets this.”

Hasina, staying in India, is now facing arrest warrant issued by the International Crimes Tribunal on Thursday.

At a media briefing recently, the law affairs adviser said Bangladesh will definitely seek extradition of any convicted person under the extradition treaty with India once trials begin.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday said they will take the necessary steps and try to bring former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back home as the ICT issued arrest warrant against Hasina and top Awami League leaders.

“We will try and take necessary preparations,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that the court has given one month time. The adviser did not want to elaborate further.

Amid various conflicting reports on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s status and location, the government of India on Thursday evening clarified that she arrived in India on short notice, while indicating that her stay there is likely to continue for the time being.

“We have seen some reports…I don’t have any comments to offer. I had earlier mentioned she had come here (India) at a very short notice for safety reasons. She continues to be,” said Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while responding to a question at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

During the TV programme with Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, adviser Asif mentioned that he had never said that any journalist would be tried in the International Crimes Tribunal.

It was a big misinterpretation of what he actually said in overall context, he said.

Asked about a perception that he is the most powerful adviser, Asif said it is completely a wrong publicity and he has the same and equal power like other advisers in the Council of Advisers.

He said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus holds the most of the consultations with the student leaders and it is logically done.

The adviser acknowledged tremendous work pressure on him and he had enjoyed much freedom in the past compared to the current position.

“Past life was simple. People used to be happy to see I am pointing out others’ mistakes. Now I work round the clock, yet I can’t make people happy. I feel bad for that,” Asif said, sharing his current experiences.

The qdviser said he had passed similar hardworking period while doing his PhD and he would be happy if he can make people happy with his works.