Special train on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route on Oct 23-27

Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities have decided to operate special trains on the Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route for five days from October 23 in response to meet passengers demand.

A notification from the chief operating superintendent (eastern zone), of Bangladesh Railway, Chattogram announced that the special trains will depart from Dhaka at 11PM and will reach Cox’s Bazar by 7AM the following day.

The trains will leave Cox’s Bazar for Dhaka at 12:40PM and will reach Dhaka at 10PM on the same day.

The train will make a 20-minute stop only in Chattogram along the way.

Meanwhile, Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox’s Bazar, said that the tickets of the special trains are available online. This special train will consist of a total of 18 Korean coaches, with a seating capacity of 634.

Currently, railway operates two regular trains on this route.