Will serve, not rule people if given opportunity: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, has committed to serving the people rather than ruling over them, should his party be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the country in the future.

Addressing a member conference in Naogaon on Saturday, Dr. Shafiqur told, “If given the responsibility to lead, we will not be the masters of the people but their servants.”

The event, organized by the Naogaon unit of Jamaat-e-Islami at the Nowjoan Eidgah grounds, drew significant local participation.

Dr. Shafiqur emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami is focused on earning public trust through direct engagement, stating that party members will go door to door to seek support and express gratitude for the backing they have already received.

Reflecting on past leadership failures, he warned against the dangers of authoritarianism. “We have seen the downfall of those who treated themselves as rulers instead of servants, both in distant and recent history. This is a lesson for all of us,” he said.

The Jamaat leader also called for broader national unity, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or background. “The nation must move forward, and Jamaat-e-Islami advocates for a united front for the sake of the country’s interests,” he added.

He also referenced the July-August movement, acknowledging the sacrifices of people across the country and emphasizing that the struggle was for the liberation of the people, not confined to any particular ideology.

“The movement was powered by the sacrifices of the youth, and the involvement of 180 million people was key to its success,” Dr. Rahman said. He urged political leaders to respect the aspirations of those who had sacrificed for the nation and warned against attempts to divide the movement along party lines.

The meeting was presided over by Kh M Abdul Rakib, the Ameer of Jamaat’s Naogaon district unit and a member of the party’s central Majlis-e-Shura.