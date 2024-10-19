Youth hacked dead in Sylhet

A youth was reportedly hacked to death over a trivial matter in Sylhet city on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:00 PM in the Sagordhigi area of the city.

The deceased was identified as Shawn Miah, 25, son of Selim Miah, a resident of the Bonkalapara area.

It was learnt that some youths were chatting on Monipur Gali in Sagordhigipar when, at one point, Shawn was attacked following an altercation during the conversation, leaving him critically injured.

He was later taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:00 PM while undergoing treatment.