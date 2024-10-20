New Zealand wins first test in India since 1988

New Zealand weathered a nery chase and a superb spell by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to win its first test on Indian soil since 1988.

New Zealand made 110-2 on a rain-affected final day on Sunday to beat India by eight wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra shared a 75-run partnership for the third wicket to complete a famous victory after rain had again intervened early in the morning session, AP reports.

Young finished unbeaten on 48 runs off 76 balls, scoring six fours and a six, while Ravindra was 39 not out off 46 deliveries, hitting six fours.

Bumrah finished with 2-29 after a stunning spell that removed both Black Caps openers and also beat the outside edge of the batters time and again, but couldn’t find the luck India desperately needed to make inroads into the Kiwis batting order.

After the first day was washed out, India was then bowled out for its lowest test score at home in its first innings – 46 runs on day two. It rebounded with 462 runs in the second innings, but New Zealand’s first innings’ effort of 402 runs — with 134 from Ravindra — had the tourists in the ascendancy throughout.

Earlier Sunday, play started an hour late due to a morning shower in Bengaluru.

Bumrah trapped captain Tom Latham lbw for a duck on the second ball of the morning. Latham reviewed, but the TV umpire decision went against him.

It was a tough opening spell for the batters, with Devon Conway never looking comfortable against Bumrah. He was out lbw for 17 runs in the 13th over as New Zealand was reduced to 35-2.

But Young and Ravindra calmed the nerves of the tourists’ dressing room with their attacking intent and fine stroke play.

Once Bumrah’s spell was over, they settled down and attacked the Indian spinners. Kuldeep Yadav went for 8.7 runs per over in his short spell and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t fare much better.

The pair put on 50 off 51 balls to lift New Zealand to the target 10 minutes prior to lunch in the extended morning session when Young played a cut shot for four off Jadeja.

The second match in the three-test series will be played in Pune starting Thursday and the final match is in Mumbai from Nov. 1.