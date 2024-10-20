Tarique Rahman acquitted from defamation case

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been acquitted from defamation case charge.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court JUdge Arafatur Rakib passe this order on Sunday.

Four other BNP leaders also acquitted from the case. They are the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

Confirming the matter, Tarique Rahman’s lawyer Jaynal Abedin Mezbah said Jananetri Parishad President AB Siddique filed the case in 2019. As no witness appeared in the case for a long time, the court passed this order.