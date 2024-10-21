Ex-minister Imran Ahmed arrested

Former Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed was arrested on Saturday night from Banani area in the capital.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (media) said a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Imran Ahmed in a specific allegation.

Imran Ahmed was elected from Sylhet-4 constituency five times and he was appointed as state minister for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment in 2018.

In 2019, he was made a full minister of the ministry.