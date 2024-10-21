President made self-contradictory statement over Hasina’s resignation letter: Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Monday said President Mohammed Shahabuddin has made self-contradictory statement while saying he does not have the resignation letter of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The president himself in his address to the nation in presence of the chiefs of the three forces at 11.20 pm on August 5 had said ‘the former prime minister has tendered his resignation letter to him and he accepted it’. So by saying he doesn’t have the resignation letter of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the president has made a self contradictory statement,” the law adviser said while talking to newsmen at his ministry on Monday, reports BSS.

“The president wanted to know the Supreme Court’s opinion or reference, applying advisory jurisdiction as per article 106 of the constitution, to determine what to do in the situation that arose on August 5. After that the chief justice along with all the judges of the Appellate Division gave an opinion, the first line of that opinion was, ‘As the Prime Minister has resigned due to the current emerging situation in the country…’,” he added.

The law adviser said the reference has signatures of all the judges of the Appellate Division including then Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on it.