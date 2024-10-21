Prof Yunus allowed to appeal

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to file a leave-to-appeal challenging a High Court order that upheld the indictment against him in an embezzlement case.

A four-member Appellate Division bench, led headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed this order and fixed November 19 to hold hearing of the appeal.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun was present in the court on behalf of Prof Yunus, while Attorney General Md Asduzzaman repsented the state.

Six other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, and Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee.

The HC on July 24 rejected a petition filed by Prof Yunus challenging a Dhaka court order that framed charges against him and six others in the case. The court at the same time ordered the lower court concerned to dispose the case within one year.

Later, Yunus filed an appeal with the Appellate Division against the HC order.

On May 30, 2023, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case against Yunus and 13 others on charge of misappropriating around Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers’ Profit Participation Fund and money laundering.