Rui Fish Curry with Potatoes and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

v Rui fish – 5 pieces

v Potatoes – 2 medium-sized

v Tomatoes – 2, sliced

v Chopped onion – 3 tbsps

v Green chilies, sliced – 5 to 7

v Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

v Chili powder – 1 tsp

v Cumin powder – 1 tsp

v Salt – to taste

v Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

v Chopped coriander leaves – 3 tbsps

v Soybean oil – 3 tbsps

Method:

1. Marinate the fish pieces with a little turmeric, chili powder, and salt, and fry them in oil until golden brown. Once fried, set them aside.

2. In the same oil, lightly fry the chopped onions, then add a little water and all the spices. Cook until the spices are well blended.

3. Add the potatoes and sauté them, then add a cup of water. Put the fish pieces and tomato slices into the pan, cover it, and cook for five minutes.

4. Sprinkle cumin powder and chopped coriander leaves on top. Serve hot.