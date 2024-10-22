Bangladesh urges UAE to address visa issues

Bangladesh has urged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to address the restrictions on visa issues including pending employment visa applications, ensuring smoother mobility for the workforce.

Bangladesh also highlighted the significant reforms being undertaken by the interim government, aimed at fostering political and economic stability and growth across various sectors.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin discussed these issues when UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi met him on Monday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador assured him of the early disposal of the visa issues.

Hr acknowledged the presence of the large Bangladeshi diaspora working in the hospitality, finance, banking, and health sectors of the UAE.

Both sides discussed the prospect of high-level political exchanges with a view to advancing bilateral cooperation.

The foreign secretary stressed that the friendship between the two nations is unwavering, deep-rooted and constant irrespective of changing clime and time.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic cooperation, and addressing key issues including easing visa procedure, augmenting trade and investment, and social welfare projects between the two nations.

The discussion touched upon opportunities for investment and business development, with the ambassador expressing the keen interest of prominent UAE entities such as logistics leader DP World, renewable energy company MASDAR, air service provider Dnata, and cooperation between Bangladesh and the Al-Nahiyan Trust’s welfare initiatives.

The foreign secretary appreciated the significant remittances received from the UAE, acknowledging their vital contributions to Bangladesh’s economic growth.

The foreign secretary, while expressing appreciation for the contributions of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UAE, thanked the UAE government and the ambassador for the amnesty extended to convicted nationals who had expressed solidarity with the student-led mass movement in Bangladesh.