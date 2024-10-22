Dutch tourist injured in Moulvibazar road crash

A female Dutch tourist was injured when a truck hit her bicycle on the Srimangal-Bhanugach road in Srimangal upazila of Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The injured was identified as Tosca Marianne, 60.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon in front of the Tea Museum when a sand-laden truck hit the tourist’s bicycle while she was heading towards Srimangal town, leaving her injured, said Md Yusuf, a tour guide.

Later, she was first taken to the 50-bed upazila health complex and then shifted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital after being given first aid from Moulvibazar 250-bed Sadar Hospital.

Dr Sharmin Akter, resident medical officer of Srimangal Upazila Health Complex, said Tosca had injuries on her head, chest and back.

Quamrul Islam, in-charge of Srimangal Tourist Police, said the truck was seized but the driver managed to flee the scene.