Ingredients:

v 1 large local chicken (over 1 kg)

v 1 cup chopped onions

v 1 tsp ginger paste

v 1 tsp garlic paste

v 1/2 cup onion paste

v 1 tbsp poppy seed paste

v 1 tbsp cashew nut paste

v 1 tsp raisin paste

v 1/2 tsp mace (jaitri) paste

v 1/4 of a nutmeg

v 2 tbsp sour yogurt

v 2 bay leaves

v 2 cardamom pods

v 2 sticks of cinnamon

v 2 tbsps lemon juice

v 1 tbsp chili powder

v 4-5 green chilies

v Salt to taste

v 1 tsp sugar

v 1 tsp ghee

v Soybean oil for frying (as needed)

Method:

1. First, clean the chicken thoroughly and make cuts all over using a fork or knife so that the spices can penetrate well into the meat.

2. Marinate the chicken with salt, lemon juice, ginger, and garlic paste. Leave it for half an hour to marinate.

3. In a pan, heat oil and fry the chopped onions until they are golden brown (beresta). Remove and set aside.

4. In the same oil, fry the marinated chicken on all sides until it turns a reddish-brown color.

5. Add bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, and onion paste to the oil. Add all the spices one by one and cook well.

6. Add the chicken to the spice mixture and cook thoroughly. Add a little water, cover, and cook on low heat for 10 minutes.

7. Stir occasionally, then add a little sugar.

8. Before taking it off the heat, add ghee and the fried onions (beresta).

9. Pour the chicken into a serving dish and garnish it nicely before serving.

10. Enjoy your delicious “Whole Chicken Roast”!