The High Court on Wednesday scraped four extortion cases against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

An HC bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain passed the order, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier by the court in this regard.

Senior jurist Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kaiser Kamal argued for the BNP leader before the court.