Bangladesh reach SAFF semifinal beating India by 3-1

Bangladesh defeated India 3-1 in their final group match of the SAFF Women’s Championship securing a place in the semifinals at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday.

Forward Tohura Khatun shone for Bangladesh, scoring two goals, while Afeida Khandaker added another in the first half to put the match beyond India’s reach.

India faced an early setback when midfielder Anju Tamang was forced off the field due to injury in the 27th minute.

Despite this, the Indian side responded well after conceding two goals, launching attacks that nearly resulted in goals. In the 35th minute, Ranjana Chanu delivered a promising cross, but Ngangom Bala Devi’s close-range shot was expertly blocked by Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

Bala Devi, however, managed to find the back of the net nine minutes later, rekindling India’s hopes for a comeback.

After halftime, India’s Santosh Kashyap urged his team forward, with substitute Jyoti proving instrumental in the midfield. Despite their efforts, Rupna Chakma stood firm, making several key saves to keep her team ahead.

Jyoti continued to be involved, and shortly after, substitute Rimpa Haldar, making her debut, set her up for another chance. Unfortunately, Jyoti was just a step too late to convert.

With this victory, Bangladesh remained unbeaten in their group-stage matches, having drawn 1-1 with Pakistan in their opening game. They will now face the runner-up from the other group in the semifinals on October 27.