High-level US delegation to visit Bangladesh soon

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Helen LaFave on Wednesday met with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and informed him that a high-level delegation of the United States will visit Bangladesh in the coming weeks, reports UNB.

During the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, they discussed issues related to the visit and issues of mutual interest and followed up on the key points discussed during recent meetings between the chief adviser and US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Yunus spoke about reform initiatives the interim government has undertaken so far.

He also told LaFave that six major reform commissions have already started their work and they will hold consultations with the stakeholders in the country.