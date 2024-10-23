Mushfiq becomes first Bangladeshi to reach 6,000 Test runs

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim became the first player from the country to surpass 6,000 runs in Test cricket. The milestone was reached during Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur, needing just 28 runs to achieve this landmark, reached it with a beautifully timed boundary off South African spinner Keshav Maharaj. His remarkable feat solidifies his place as Bangladesh’s all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

In addition to this achievement, Mushfiqur also holds the record for the most Test appearances by a Bangladeshi, having played in 93 matches so far. After the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto for 24, Mushfiqur came in and added stability to the innings. He skillfully rotated the strike and found gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking, showing his class and experience.

At the close of play, Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 31 from 26 balls, bringing his career Test run tally to 6,003. This moment marks yet another highlight in his illustrious career.