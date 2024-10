Detective Branch (DB) of police on Thursday morning arrested Mostafa Kamal, former senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, from Chittagong.

A team of DB arrested him and he is being transported to Dhaka, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of the detective branch of police.

Several cases have been filed against him, however, in which case he would be shown arrested is yet to be decided, said the DB chief.