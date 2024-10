Former State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain was detained in Dhaka on Thursday afternnon.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the members of Mohammadpur police station detained him.

The detailed information will be disclosed later.

Meanwhile, Zakir Hossain, a former Awami League lawmaker from Kurigram-4 constituency, was accused in several cases which were filed after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led AL government on August 5.