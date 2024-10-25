‘Mass uprising leaves 44 police officers dead’

Police Headquarters has again released a list of 44 police officers who were killed during the student-led mass uprising in July-August to remove confusion.

The list was published in a notice on Friday (October 25).

According to the list, 44 police personnel were killed during the student-people’s mass uprising. Of them, 14 were from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and 14 were killed in Sirajganj district.

The rest 16 police personnel were killed in Khulna, Dhaka district, Narayanganj, Comilla, Noakhali, Chandpur and Gazipur districts.

The notice said, “We have noticed that some news outlets and individuals are deliberately spreading false and inaccurate information regarding the number of police officers killed during the student-led mass uprising in July-August.” The Police Headquarters have released this list. The real list of the police personnel killed in mass uprising has again been released.

It was further said that the actual list of police officers killed in the uprising has been published by the Police Headquarters. The police department maintains records with utmost caution of the officers or constables who are injured or killed during protests or incidents of violence.

Following this, the Police Headquarters has called for evidence if there are claims of any officers being killed outside of the list.

Meanwhile, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said that false and misleading information is being spread about the number of police officers killed in the uprising.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing also said that if anyone claims that police officers were killed in the uprising outside of this official list, they are being called upon to provide evidence.