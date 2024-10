6 killed as truck rams autorickshaw in Narsingdi

Six people were killed as a truck smashed a CNG-run autorickshaw in Narsingdi’s Shibpur upazila on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at Poncharbari area on the Monhordi-Shibpur-Itakhola regional road.

Confirming the accident news, Shibpur Model Police Station OC Md Afzal Hossain said the identities and other details of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Fire Service and police members are conducting the rescue operation.