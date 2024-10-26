Anti-discrimination leaders sit with BNP

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Jatiya Nagorik Committee leaders are holding meeting with the BNP leaders.

The meeting was arranged at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Saturday (October 26) evening.

Apart from BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, several leaders of the party have joined the meeting.

On the other hand, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinator Hasnat Abdullah, spokewoman Umama Fatema and chief organiser Abdul Hannan Masud have participated in the meeting.

Jatiya Nagorik Committee leaders include convener Nasir Uddin Patwary, and spokesman Samanta Sharmin have taken part in the meeting.

However, it could not be known anything about the agenda of the meeting.