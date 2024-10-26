Army Chief meets Chief Adviser

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday.

General Waker-uz-Zaman briefed the Chief Adviser about his recent visit to the United States and Canada during the meeting.

The army chief returned home on Friday after an 11-day official visit to the US and Canada.

During the visit, the army chief met UN high officials related to the peacekeeping missions at its headquarters as well as high-ranking military and civil officials of the US and Canada, including the USarmy chief.