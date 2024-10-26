Kushiyara erosion ravages vast Sylhet settlements

More than 50,000 people living along the banks of the Kushiyara River in Sylhet’s Beanibazar upazila are living in constant fear.

Severe erosion has caused miles of roads to collapse into the river, and many structures—including homes, schools, mosques, madrasas, and graveyards—have already gone into the gorge of the river.

The embankment meant to safeguard the riverbanks is also under threat.

Locals alleged that despite the ongoing erosion, no effective measures have been implemented to address the situation.

Beanibazar Upazila, located in the northeast of Sylhet district, is bordered to the north by Zakiganj, to the south by Baralekha, to the east by the Indian state of Assam, and to the west by Golapganj. It is approximately 52 km from Sylhet Sadar.

This riverine region is home to several rivers, including the Surma, Kushiyara, and Sonai. The Kushiyara River, which originates from the Barak River in Assam, flows through Zakiganj, Beanibazar, Golapganj, Fenchuganj, Balaganj, Rajnagar, Moulvibazar, Nabiganj, and Jagannathpur.

“Wherever the torrential Kushiara River flows, vast settlements have been lost,” locals lament. Despite various initiatives by the Water Development Board to protect the riverbanks, erosion remains a significant issue.

In the Angura Mohammadpur area, both banks of the Kushiyara River have suffered extensive erosion over the past few years. “Roads, homes, schools, mosques, madrasas, and graveyards have already been washed away.”

“From Angura Mohammadpur downstream to Amura in Golapganj Upazila, over three kilometers of riverbank protection dams have crumbled, disrupting transportation.”

Despite repeated requests to the government for repairs, little progress has been made.

According to locals, using blocks or geo bags could effectively protect the riverbanks.

Mizan Ahmad from Angura Mohammadpur expressed concern: “The Kushiara River has swallowed parts of our area. Three and a half kilometers of road from Angura Mohammadpur to Amura Union have gone under the river, along with many houses.” He added, “Those who can afford left the place and built houses elsewhere”

Bahar Uddin, an expatriate from the UK living in Angura Mohammadpur, noted that the river’s course has shifted dramatically over the last 25-30 years. “Where there used to be settlements, there is now river, and where the river once flowed has become land.”

“As our roads have gone into the river gorge, traveling has become very difficult,” he said.

Kofil Uddin, head teacher of Govindashri Government Primary School, mentioned that the collapse of the riverbank dam severely disrupts student movement during the monsoon. “Over 50,000 people in the area, including teachers and students, are suffering a lot even in the dry season,” he added.

Deepak Ranjan Das, Executive Engineer of the Sylhet Water Development Board, recently visited the erosion-affected Angura Mohammadpur area and assured residents that repair work would begin soon.

He stated, “We are working to address the breaking points as quickly as possible. A letter has already been sent to higher authorities for funding, and erosion prevention efforts will commence as soon as allocations are made.”

Former member of the Kurarbazar Union Parishad, Raju Alam, emphasized the need for effective measures to combat river erosion.

“If the authorities were to throw blocks or geo bags in the river, it could help save the riverbank. Without permanent solutions to protect the Kushiara’s banks, the damage could escalate significantly,” he noted.