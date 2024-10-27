Bangladesh Navy, Air Force again recognised as symbols of trust: CA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said that the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have once again been recognized as symbols of trust by the people of the country, reports UNB.

He said that the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have stood by the people during critical junctures.

The chief adviser inaugurated the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2024 at the Air Force Headquarters.

This promotion board will consider eligible officers holding the ranks of captain, commander, and lieutenant commander in the Bangladesh Navy, as well as group captain, wing commander, and squadron leader in the Air Force, for further promotion.

Prof Yunus said that officers who demonstrate honesty, principles, and other leadership qualities deserve promotion.

He directed the board to select officers who have successfully provided competent leadership in various military activities.

The chief adviser welcomed everyone to the Bangladesh created by the student-people’s revolution and paid deep respect to all martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in July-August.

Prof Yunus also recalled the brave soldiers, including the martyrs of the armed forces who participated in the great War of Independence, whose sacrifices will forever be remembered with respect by the nation.

He instructed the members of the Selection Board to emphasize professional skills, leadership qualities, standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness, loyalty, and, above all, the suitability of officers for promotion.

Upon his arrival at the venue, the chief adviser was welcomed by Chief of Bangladesh Navy Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, according to an ISPR press release.

The chiefs of the Navy and Air Force expressed their gratitude to the chief adviser for inaugurating the Board despite his busy schedule.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief adviser participated in a group photograph with the senior officers of the Navy and Air Force and recorded his comments in the visitor’s book.

He later planted a sapling in the premises of the Air Force Headquarters.