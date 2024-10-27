Ex-minister Mosharraf Hossain sent to jail

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, former public works minister and also the Awami League presidium member, was sent to jail on Sunday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jiadur Rahman passed the order after Sub-Inspector Nazmul Hassan of Paltan thana produced Mosharraf before the court and prayed to keep him in jail till investigation in the case is completed.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Engineer Mosharraf Hossain prayed for his bail while prosecution side opposed the bail petition.

After hearing of both sides, the Magistrate ordered to send him to jail custody.

Earlier in the day, detectives arrested Mosharraf from Bashundhara Residential area in Dhaka.

He was shown arrested in BNP activist Mokbul Hossain murder case. Mokbul was shot dead in front of BNP’s central Nayapaltan office on December 10 in 2022.

On September 30, a man named Mahfuzur Rahman filed the case accusing 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain.