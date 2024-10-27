Six more die of dengue, 1,248 hospitalised

Six more people died from dengue and 1,248 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new fatalities, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease now rose to 277.

In the recent fatalities, two were reported in the Dhaka division (excluding city corporations), and one each in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Rangpur, and Barishal division (also excluding city corporations).

Of the new cases, 278 dengue patients were admitted in DNCC, while 167 were hospitalized in DSCC.

Currently, 3,984 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

A total of 56,911 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.