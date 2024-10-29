ACC chairman, two commissioners resign

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman and two commissioners have resigned from their posts.

ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, and two Commissioners Md Zahurul Haque and Asia Khatun who were appointed during the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government have resigned showing “personal grounds.”

They have resigned after two and a half months into changing of the government through a mass uprising.

The full commission left the office at about 2:10pm on Tuesday, the ACC sources informed.

Moinuddin Abdullah, a former senior secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, was appointed chairman of the ACC on March 3, 2021.

Between the two commissioners, Md Zahurul Haque was a former district judge, while Asia Khatun was a former secretary of the government.

The ACC chairman enjoys the status and facilities of a judge of the Appellate Division, while commissioners enjoy the status and benefits of a High Court judge.

The Awami League government was ousted from power after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 last in the wake of widespread student-led mass uprising. Since then reshuffle in the posts of the government officials and employees have been taking place.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement which led the mass uprising issued an ultimatum seeking resignation of the ACC chairman and commissioners back in August last.