Mother-son found dead in Sunamganj

Police on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of a woman and her son from their house in Sunamganj town.

The incident happened in Hasannagar area under Ward No-2 of the municipality.

The deceased were Farida Begum, 50, and her son Minhaj, 20.

According to police and locals, in the morning, the house maid of the deceased came and saw the front gate of the house open. She went inside and saw the bodies of the mother and son lying on the ground. After her screaming, locals came forward and informed police. Police later reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner, Police Super and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station went to the spot. The police took the maid into custody for questioning.

Sunamganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Haque said, ‘Actually the murder happened in the morning. We are trying to solve the murder mystery.’