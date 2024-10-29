‘Search Committee formed, election journey starts’

A search committee has been formed to establish the Election Commission, said Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday.

“The interim government’s election journey to hold the next general election has started. This will be an extraordinary election. Voter list will be updated.”

The recommendation has been submitted to the Chief Adviser for signature and official notification will be issued as soon as the signature is obtained today or tomorrow, the adviser added.

Asif Nazrul said these to media after a morning meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

“After the formation of the search committee, the Election Commission will be constituted. Then, the voter list will be updated as there was a lot of questions about the voter lists.”